View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged to visit frontline workers in Canada after learning about how they've been tackling the coronavirus outbreak. In a video call to mark Canada Day today, Prince William and Duchess Kate spoke with six staff members from Fraser Health's Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia about the challenges they've faced during the pandemic. Kate is believed to have possibly worn a short sleeve tweed Alexander McQueen shift dress (unconfirmed). Here we take a look at some of Kate’s best tweed dress moments. The Queen is also a fan of the woolen fabric. **Find a few great Replikate styles for Kate’s sold out dress on our LIKEtoKNOW.it page (link in bio). Thanks to Japanese Ginger and acupofanna. #fashion #ootd #alexandermcqueen #fashionista #dress #style #tweed #lockdown #athome #fashionblogger #chic #designer #stylish #best #spring #summer #stylediary #canada #homestyle #home #katemiddleton