Flower Power! The Duchess of Cambridge brought the sunshine and smiles to a children's hospice last week as she joined families to plant a new patio garden. Passionate about the outdoors and gardening— Kate came up with the idea to transform the terrace area at The Nook, near Norwich, and sourced sensory plants and flowers for it ahead of her visit on Thursday. The Duchess wore the Marie-louise Floral-print Crepe Midi Dress featuring lightweight fabric and constructed with a plunging v-neckline with an elasticized waist. The short sleeves are puffed up and feature the same elasticized detailing. The dress also features hand painted blooms against a lilac backdrop. The bust is shirred to create an empire waist. Kate also wore her Russell & Bromley wedges.