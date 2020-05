View this post on Instagram

I've been loving @peterthomasrothofficial for a while – most of the products I've tried worked extremely well for my skin And this one was no exception. Cucumber Gel Mask contains botanical extracts of cucumber, papaya, chamomile, pineapple, sugar maple, sugarcane, orange, lemon, bilberry and aloe 🌿. It visibly calms the skin after sun exposure, laser or retinol treatments, cleansing stripes or masks. Sometimes I stick it into the fridge for an extra cooling effect – it feels so peasant on a hot summer day and it delivers more prominent de-puffing effect this way ❄️. I've tried to use it a s a primer for my @mynuface Mini, but it was pilling badly, so, unfortunately it won't work as a base for any type of massage, but it definitely can be used as a light moisturizer if you apply it in a very thin layer. I'm looking forward to trying Rose Stem Cell mask a well 🌹. Did you try any of @peterthomasrothofficial masks? Which one is your favorite? . Available at @sephora and @sephoracanada