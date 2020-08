View this post on Instagram

Sometimes I wonder if people from my past come across my page and see how bright my future is, wishing they were along for the ride. I have been and will always just be me, and if they couldn’t support me at my weakest, they don’t deserve to support me at my strongest. So for any of you who come across my page wondering how I’m doing, I’m doing just fine without you and have 20k WONDERFUL supporters who have my back… and I love every 👏🏻Single 👏🏻One of them. ❤️❤️ . . SW: 236 CW: fluctuating between 137-142 HT: 5’4 Add me on Snapchat 👻 : Rachellynn1993 Follow my weight loss journey on YouTube 🎥. Link in the bio! Recipe blog? 🥘 Link in the bio! WEBSITE?! 💻 Link in my bio!! . #Beforeandduring #endomorph #findingselflove #loveyourself #fitness #healthylifestyle #healthy #happy #doingthisforme #intermittentfasting #alternatedayfasting #ADF #IF #fasting #fitnessmotivation #fitspo #fitnessinspiration #lifestylechange #weightlossjourney #naturalweightloss #weightloss #weightlossmotivation #dedication #bodytransformation #extremeweightloss #weightlosstransformation #fitnessjourney #fitnesstransformation #fattofit #100poundsdown