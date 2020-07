View this post on Instagram

#Style: 💙For today's visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS, The Duchess of Cambridge wore a new dress by @beulahlondon. The 'Shalini Micro Geo' navy dress is digitally printed with a floral pattern that is contrasted with a white point collar and matching cuffs. It's made in England with a fitted bodice followed by a flared skirt, then cinched at the waist with a coordinating belt. For jewellery, she opted for her @patrickmavros 'Ocean Tides Milky Quartz Earrings'. I've never noticed that she obviously owns the yellow gold version instead of silver.