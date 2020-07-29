Sono uscite le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2020
Gli Emmy Awards 2020 sono certamente diversi dal solito. Questo, dopotutto, è un anno un po’ diverso, a causa del vortice di circostanze che hanno reso il piccolo schermo il vero passatempo nazionale, anzi, mondiale.
Da una parte il fatto che siamo stati tutti davanti alla TV più del solito negli ultimi mesi, dall’altra che alcuni favoriti di lunga data non sono più in gara, vedasi Games of Thrones e Fleabag.
Questo significa che le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2020 sono piene di sorprese e alcune prevedibili scelte.
Come riferisce Variety, la quarantena ha tenuto a casa i membri della Television Aademy, così come la maggior parte del pubblico. Ci siamo potuti immergere nella maggiore quantità possibile di TV, serie tv e streaming di prodotti originali.
Inoltre, l’Academy ha esteso a 8 il numero di nomination per le categorie commedie e dramma, dando a più attori e show la possibilità di portare a casa la statuetta.
Ecco tutte le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2020.
Miglior Serie Drammatica
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Miglior Serie Comedy
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Miglior Attore In Una Serie Drammatica
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Miglior Attrice In Una Serie Drammatica
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista In Una Serie Drammatica
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista In Una Serie Drammatica
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw, Killing EVe
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Miglior Attore In Una Serie Comedy
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Miglior Attrice In Una Serie Comedy
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Comedy
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Comedy
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Miglior Attore In Una Serie Limitata o film per la tv
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Miglior Attrice In Una Serie Limitata o film per la tv
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Miglior Serie Limitata
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Miglior Attrice Guest Serie Drammatica
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Harriet Walter, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Miglior Attore Guest Serie Drammatica
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (“Smithereens”)
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Migliore Attore Guest Serie Comedy
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Miglior Attrice Guest Serie Comedy
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Fred Willard, Modern Family