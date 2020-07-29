Gli Emmy Awards 2020 sono certamente diversi dal solito. Questo, dopotutto, è un anno un po’ diverso, a causa del vortice di circostanze che hanno reso il piccolo schermo il vero passatempo nazionale, anzi, mondiale.

Da una parte il fatto che siamo stati tutti davanti alla TV più del solito negli ultimi mesi, dall’altra che alcuni favoriti di lunga data non sono più in gara, vedasi Games of Thrones e Fleabag.

Questo significa che le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2020 sono piene di sorprese e alcune prevedibili scelte.

Come riferisce Variety, la quarantena ha tenuto a casa i membri della Television Aademy, così come la maggior parte del pubblico. Ci siamo potuti immergere nella maggiore quantità possibile di TV, serie tv e streaming di prodotti originali.

Inoltre, l’Academy ha esteso a 8 il numero di nomination per le categorie commedie e dramma, dando a più attori e show la possibilità di portare a casa la statuetta.

Ecco tutte le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2020.

Miglior Serie Drammatica

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Miglior Serie Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Miglior Attore In Una Serie Drammatica

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Miglior Attrice In Una Serie Drammatica

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista In Una Serie Drammatica

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista In Una Serie Drammatica

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing EVe

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Miglior Attore In Una Serie Comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Miglior Attrice In Una Serie Comedy

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Comedy

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Comedy

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior Attore In Una Serie Limitata o film per la tv

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Miglior Attrice In Una Serie Limitata o film per la tv

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Miglior Serie Limitata

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Miglior Attrice Guest Serie Drammatica

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Harriet Walter, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Miglior Attore Guest Serie Drammatica

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (“Smithereens”)

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Migliore Attore Guest Serie Comedy

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Miglior Attrice Guest Serie Comedy

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard, Modern Family