View this post on Instagram

News {10 September 2020 • Thursday} : Queen Letizia, honorary President of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) and its Scientific Foundation, presided over an internal working meeting at the association’s headquarters in Madrid, Spain. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The meeting discussed the impact of the pandemic on the AECC's activities, as well as the new strategic challenges it faces. Her Majesty was also informed about the “AECC Innova” Grants (an endowment of € 180,000 for two years), the association’s latest initiative in supporting cancer research projects with few financing possibilities and supporting researchers throughout the course of their projects. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Since assuming the Honorary Presidency of the AECC and its Scientific Foundation in 2010, Queen Letizia has been actively participating in the different activities carried out by the association. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨⭐️⭐️⭐️✨ Queen Letizia’s Outfit of the Day : 👗 : Massimo Dutti 👠 : Magrit 👜 : Carolina Herrera 💎 : Earrings – Unknown • 💍 – Karen Hallam . . . . . . . . #SpanishRoyals #SpanishMonarchy #SpanishRoyalFamily #FamiliaRealEspañola #CasaReal #QueenLetizia #ReinaLetizia #Letizia #LetiziaOrtiz #QueenOfSpain #ReinaDeEspaña #Queen #Royalty #Spain #España ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #OOTD #Style #Moda #Fashion #Stylish #FashionInspiration #MassimoDutti #Magrit