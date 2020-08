View this post on Instagram

Sometimes you just need an adventure, to cleanse the bitter taste of life from your soul! My adventure will start with a trip down memory lane. I will vacate my current situation virtually and bask in the summer sunshine surrounded by the sweet scent of happiness. I will close my eyes and find my way back to this place and a moment of time that made me want to photograph it. I will be here back in the summer of 2019, not even a year has passed, but it feels like an age ago. I will savour this time Breathing in the scent of summer blooms and listening to the birds and bees. And breath, I feel better already🌸🐝 ~ ~ #accessibility Photo Description~ image shows a beautiful shop front situated in a Norfolk village. The doors and windows are painted in the most gorgeous shade of pink and a floral garland sounds the door and windows. The pavement outside is home to many gorgeous planters with a spectacular array of flowers and a small pink table and chairs offer passerby's a place to rest and enjoy the summer sun. On top of the tap is a pale blue watering can, making this a perfect combination of pastel coloured heaven. 🌷🦋