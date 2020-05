View this post on Instagram

Fun Fact Friday…. ‼️ And if you don’t have Eucalyptus to hang you can certainly use one of our Eucalyptus Tea Tree Shower fizzies for the same effect!! 🌱 Aromatherapy at its finest!!! 🚿 #rockymountainsoapmarket #showerfizzies #aromatherapyshower #essentialoilbenefits #eucalyptusshower #downtowncoloradosprings