I can tell you this, the average consumer spends thousands of dollars 💵 in their life time on serums, the fountain of youth. Every squeeze,squirt is costing you $$$ but worth it when you feel happy with the results but what if you can achieve better results with the right application … why wouldn’t we all apply them with the efficacy and the attention they deserve? For better results with your skincare, learn how to apply them the expert way and see what a difference it makes.. don’t over use serums remember they are super concentrated and can lead to skin irritation if you are drinking a bottle a week! In my class, I am using my Hollywood EGF device and infusing Georgia Louise EGF Serum ( bio synthetic placenta) Enjoy and keep glowing at home with my videos. 💕🦋❤️🌈 #serums #georgialouise #howtospplyserums @rikilovesriki