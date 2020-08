View this post on Instagram

#BEAUTYJUNKIEWEEK unsolicited advice always @garnierusa HOLY COW THIS IS THE BEST SHAMPOO I am obsessed. I got this because my daughters name is Olive. And it turns out that I am in love. And at around 5 ish dollars a bottle, well, I love that tooooooooo!!!! It’s also basically sold everywhere, so it’s easy to get. This is my hair straight out of shower with zero product or fuss. And I am very happy with the results. It also comes in massive amounts of scents.