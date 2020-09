View this post on Instagram

#Repost Thank you, @oprahmagazine!😍 ・・・ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are helping keep Princess Diana’s memory alive, even from their new home state of California. This week the couple spent the morning reading and gardening alongside young students at Preschool Learning Center in Los Angeles. They even planted Princess Diana’s favorite flowers, forget-me-nots, in the garden. Tap the link in our bio for more pictures on their day! 🌷🌷🌷 @assistanceleagueoflosangeles