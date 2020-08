View this post on Instagram

🚨TREND ALERT🚨 ⠀ "TANTOURING"- have you tried this?!⠀ 💁🏽 yes boo, you heard me right. this trend right here is called tantouring- contouring with self-tanner so that you can have that chiseled face even at the beach this summer. thank you to @bridalbeautyxo for the idea! 💡 ⠀ _____⠀ 1️⃣begin in by applying 1 layer of @tartecosmetics glow with the faux self-tanner⠀ 2️⃣using a beauty sponge, apply more of the self-tanner in the areas you would normally contour your face⠀ 3️⃣apply desired amount of layers for a darker contour, I applied about 3-4 layers⠀ _____⠀ what are your thoughts on how it came out?!? would you try this? COMMENT BELOW! 👇🏽👇🏽💋