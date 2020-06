View this post on Instagram

We are not staying silent and we are not standing by. The fight against racial inequality, injustice, and straight up racism doesn’t stop with financial donations and words of support. In solidarity with the Black community, our employees, our friends, our families, and our colleagues across industries we are proud to take part in #BlackoutTuesday. FENTY will NOT be conducting any business on Tuesday, June 2 – globally. This is not a day off. This is a day to reflect and find ways to make real change. This is a day to #PullUp. #BlackoutTuesday